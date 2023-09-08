Software Engineer (Scala)

Sep 8, 2023

This position reports to the Software Engineering Manager.

Your mission:

  • Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa
  • Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries
  • Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain
  • Working predominantly on open source platforms
  • End to end ownership of solutions

Tech Stack:

  • Scala
  • Play Framework
  • Angular
  • Postgres
  • Kafka
  • Cassandra DB
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Google Cloud
  • Graphite and Grafana
  • Git

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Degree in Computer Science or a similar qualification
  • At least 3 years of experience in writing robust, efficient production code
  • Experience with SQL database systems
  • Experience with development in a Linux environment
  • Proficient in languages such as Java, Scala, Angular, Python, or C#
  • Open to diversifying language skill set
  • In the event that you do not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma, an equivalent experience requirement must be met

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Linux
  • Scala

About The Employer:

Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior Software Engineer to join their team of experts within their Logitics Team.

