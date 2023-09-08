Software Engineer (Scala)

This position reports to the Software Engineering Manager.
Your mission:
- Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa
- Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries
- Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain
- Working predominantly on open source platforms
- End to end ownership of solutions
Tech Stack:
- Scala
- Play Framework
- Angular
- Postgres
- Kafka
- Cassandra DB
- Amazon Web Services
- Google Cloud
- Graphite and Grafana
- Git
Qualifications & Experience:
- Degree in Computer Science or a similar qualification
- At least 3 years of experience in writing robust, efficient production code
- Experience with SQL database systems
- Experience with development in a Linux environment
- Proficient in languages such as Java, Scala, Angular, Python, or C#
- Open to diversifying language skill set
- In the event that you do not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma, an equivalent experience requirement must be met
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Linux
- Scala
About The Employer:
Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior Software Engineer to join their team of experts within their Logitics Team.