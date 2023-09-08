Software Engineer (Scala)

This position reports to the Software Engineering Manager.

Your mission:

Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa

Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries

Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain

Working predominantly on open source platforms

End to end ownership of solutions

Tech Stack:

Scala

Play Framework

Angular

Postgres

Kafka

Cassandra DB

Amazon Web Services

Google Cloud

Graphite and Grafana

Git

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in Computer Science or a similar qualification

At least 3 years of experience in writing robust, efficient production code

Experience with SQL database systems

Experience with development in a Linux environment

Proficient in languages such as Java, Scala, Angular, Python, or C#

Open to diversifying language skill set

In the event that you do not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma, an equivalent experience requirement must be met

Desired Skills:

Java

Linux

Scala

About The Employer:

Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior Software Engineer to join their team of experts within their Logitics Team.

