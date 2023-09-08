Software Engineer (Snr) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

A top international company, with a head office in the US, this organisation is focussed on leading edge problem solving. Proven ability to find solutions to problems is essential combined with a strong academic background. The work environment is incredibly progressive. Work from home is encouraged and there is also the opportunity for those that want to work overseas although that is personal choice dependent. This organisation only hires permanent resources and enjoys an incredibly low staff turnover as a result of their generous remuneration packages and the exciting work they are involved in.

Role Responsibilities:

Assisting customers with the implementation of new and existing programmes.

Knowledge transfer / mentoring to help our client’s customers to build the first few applications and customise existing applications.

Working with customers onsite to install software, to build example solutions and to train staff.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Unix knowledge, in particular scripting.

Knowledge of a major database such as Oracle, DB2, Teradata, Sybase, Informix, Hyperion

Programming skills in one or ‘C’, C++, Java, COBOL or other procedural or OO languages

Knowledge / experience in the following:

Business MetaData



Scheduling



Data quality and data cleansing (e.g. tools such as SAS Dataflux, Trillium et al)



Real-time applications or web services



Data warehousing



“Big data” applications

Must possess excellent interpersonal communication skills.

Participating in both Pre-Sales and Post-Sales activities.

Previous experience / competence in scoping, estimating, requirements capture, project management and presenting.

Professional approach to communications with customers and prospects.

Language Skills:

Must be proficient in English. Foreign languages are an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

SDLC

C

