Our client is a global leader in consulting, offering innovative solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges. With a rich history of driving transformation and growth for our clients, we are renowned for our expertise, integrity, and commitment to excellence. As a Solutions Architect within our organization, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our clients’ businesses while working in a collaborative and dynamic environment
Role Summary:
A solution architect designs and guides the implementation of technology solutions that align with the organisation’s business requirements, technical capabilities, and long-term strategy. They ensure that the proposed solutions are feasible, scalable, secure, and provide value to the organisation while addressing potential risks and challenges.
Experience Required:
- Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Solutions Architect, covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain
- Experience as Solutions Architect on projects with multiple integrations
- Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units
Responsibilities of Role:
- Lead the design and development of business processes that enhance the Application
- Responsible for technology architecture and lead projects, including roadmap, high level design, and solution design.
- Work with business and technology leads to make sure architecture is robust, optimised and aligns with the organisation’s existing infrastructure and long term goals.
- Plan, oversee and conduct design, implementation, and support activities. Provide guidance where necessary.
- Plan and design the integration of different components to ensure data flows smoothly and efficiently between systems.
- Ensure that solution architecture designs meet security, scalability, performance, integration, resilience, usability and maintainability requirements while considering outcomes, needs, cost, and quality.
- Identify architectural constraints and document controls to minimise risks in solution architecture designs.
- Provide cost estimation by considering factors such as hardware, software, licensing, development efforts, and maintenance expenses.
- Provide design leadership and guidance to delivery teams, ensuring adherence to best practices and architecture standards.
- Collaborate with delivery teams to ensure timely delivery of architectural work as part of the solution backlog, aligned with agreed priorities.
- Strong communicator
- Strong analysis and documentation capability (process maps and flows, using tools such as Visio)
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- Enterprise Architecture
- Finance