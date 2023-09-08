Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a global leader in consulting, offering innovative solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges. With a rich history of driving transformation and growth for our clients, we are renowned for our expertise, integrity, and commitment to excellence. As a Solutions Architect within our organization, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our clients’ businesses while working in a collaborative and dynamic environment

Role Summary:

A solution architect designs and guides the implementation of technology solutions that align with the organisation’s business requirements, technical capabilities, and long-term strategy. They ensure that the proposed solutions are feasible, scalable, secure, and provide value to the organisation while addressing potential risks and challenges.

Experience Required:

Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Solutions Architect, covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain

Experience as Solutions Architect on projects with multiple integrations

Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units

Responsibilities of Role:

Lead the design and development of business processes that enhance the Application

Responsible for technology architecture and lead projects, including roadmap, high level design, and solution design.

Work with business and technology leads to make sure architecture is robust, optimised and aligns with the organisation’s existing infrastructure and long term goals.

Plan, oversee and conduct design, implementation, and support activities. Provide guidance where necessary.

Plan and design the integration of different components to ensure data flows smoothly and efficiently between systems.

Ensure that solution architecture designs meet security, scalability, performance, integration, resilience, usability and maintainability requirements while considering outcomes, needs, cost, and quality.

Identify architectural constraints and document controls to minimise risks in solution architecture designs.

Provide cost estimation by considering factors such as hardware, software, licensing, development efforts, and maintenance expenses.

Provide design leadership and guidance to delivery teams, ensuring adherence to best practices and architecture standards.

Collaborate with delivery teams to ensure timely delivery of architectural work as part of the solution backlog, aligned with agreed priorities.

Strong communicator

Strong analysis and documentation capability (process maps and flows, using tools such as Visio)

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Enterprise Architecture

Finance

