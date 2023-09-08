Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 8, 2023

Our client is a global leader in consulting, offering innovative solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges. With a rich history of driving transformation and growth for our clients, we are renowned for our expertise, integrity, and commitment to excellence. As a Solutions Architect within our organization, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our clients’ businesses while working in a collaborative and dynamic environment

Role Summary:
A solution architect designs and guides the implementation of technology solutions that align with the organisation’s business requirements, technical capabilities, and long-term strategy. They ensure that the proposed solutions are feasible, scalable, secure, and provide value to the organisation while addressing potential risks and challenges.

Experience Required:

  • Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Solutions Architect, covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain
  • Experience as Solutions Architect on projects with multiple integrations
  • Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units

Responsibilities of Role:

  • Lead the design and development of business processes that enhance the Application
  • Responsible for technology architecture and lead projects, including roadmap, high level design, and solution design.
  • Work with business and technology leads to make sure architecture is robust, optimised and aligns with the organisation’s existing infrastructure and long term goals.
  • Plan, oversee and conduct design, implementation, and support activities. Provide guidance where necessary.
  • Plan and design the integration of different components to ensure data flows smoothly and efficiently between systems.
  • Ensure that solution architecture designs meet security, scalability, performance, integration, resilience, usability and maintainability requirements while considering outcomes, needs, cost, and quality.
  • Identify architectural constraints and document controls to minimise risks in solution architecture designs.
  • Provide cost estimation by considering factors such as hardware, software, licensing, development efforts, and maintenance expenses.
  • Provide design leadership and guidance to delivery teams, ensuring adherence to best practices and architecture standards.
  • Collaborate with delivery teams to ensure timely delivery of architectural work as part of the solution backlog, aligned with agreed priorities.
  • Strong communicator
  • Strong analysis and documentation capability (process maps and flows, using tools such as Visio)

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • Finance

Learn more/Apply for this position