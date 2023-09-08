Purpose of the job
The Solutions Architect role is accountable for high-level and detailed designs across all OSS and BSS systems and to ensure the integrity of these systems in terms of integration, data designs, functional designs and implementation of new requirements.
The architect must engage with business and technical stakeholders at all levels of the organisation and will be measured on the successful implementation of business requirements, new systems and changes to existing systems.
This role has extensive experience across a variety of technologies and also has deep experience in the telecommunications industry.
Key responsibilities
- Contribute to the adoption of patterns and standards, building our library of repeatable solutions
- Participate in project governance processes that support the review and sign off of design documents
- Working with your Product Family to identify and mitigate risks and issues, escalating as appropriate
- Working closely with Third Party product vendors
- Active participation in the architecture community, collaborating and building knowledge and expertise
- Focus on end-to-end architecture for the overall solution provide the leadership for solution, integration and data architecture
- Responsible for Architecture deliverables, ensure understanding of Solution across all Epics and Tracks
- Create and maintain end-to-end architecture artifacts including but not limited to reference and solution architecture documents, interface design document, process design document, sequence diagrams, data flow diagrams and data models across the ecosystem
- Review business requirements and collaborate with development and configuration teams to identify system impacts and estimates
- Conduct and represent in Joint Application Design sessions as necessary during the design and integration phases
- Lead the building of possible proof of concepts where it may be required
- Provide through leadership on the implementation of requirements and solutions within the company and the broader Maziv Group of companies
- Work closely with implementation and operations teams to ensure the correct implementation of solutions of the company
- Work close with other architecture team members towards the building of solutions
Qualifications
- Suitable tertiary qualification
- Salesforce certifications
- Azure / AWS Cloud architect certifications
TOGAF certifications (preferred)
Experience & Knowledge
- 5+ years Architecture experience. Preferably in a telecoms environment
- Experience in the building and architecting of solutions on the Salesforce platform
- Experience in the building and architecting of solutions on modern cloud-based platforms – preferably AWS and Azure
- Experience in the design and deployment of high-volume real-time solutions
- Experience leading technical design discussions with senior business and technical stakeholders
- Knowledge of leading edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligece, Data Architectures, etc
Skills & Competencies
(Personal and Interpersonal)
- Customer service orientation
- Planning and organising
- Action orientation and proactivity
- Attention to detail, record keeping
- Interpersonal Sensitivity and conflict resolution
- Problem Solving
- Quality Orientation
- Verbal and written communication, initiating action and facilitation
- Multitasking, ability to work under pressure
- Solution design and implementation
What will you be measured on?
- Design of solutions
- Systems performance
- Leveraging of platform native capabilities
- Functional suitability of solutions
- Future-proofing of solutions
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- TOGAF
- Enterprise Architecture
- Technical Architecture
- Solution Design
- Integration Architecture
- IT Strategy
- Architecture Design
- Application Architecture
- Solution Implementation
- Sparx Enterprise Architect
- Proof of concept
- High-level design
- API management
- EAI
- Application Design
- Pre-sales
- Architectural
- Business Architecture
- The Open Group
- Salesforce
- Telecommunication
- aws
- azure
- ai
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years