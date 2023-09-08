Solutions Architect – Gauteng Bryanston

Purpose of the job

The Solutions Architect role is accountable for high-level and detailed designs across all OSS and BSS systems and to ensure the integrity of these systems in terms of integration, data designs, functional designs and implementation of new requirements.

The architect must engage with business and technical stakeholders at all levels of the organisation and will be measured on the successful implementation of business requirements, new systems and changes to existing systems.

This role has extensive experience across a variety of technologies and also has deep experience in the telecommunications industry.

Key responsibilities

Contribute to the adoption of patterns and standards, building our library of repeatable solutions

Participate in project governance processes that support the review and sign off of design documents

Working with your Product Family to identify and mitigate risks and issues, escalating as appropriate

Working closely with Third Party product vendors

Active participation in the architecture community, collaborating and building knowledge and expertise

Focus on end-to-end architecture for the overall solution provide the leadership for solution, integration and data architecture

Responsible for Architecture deliverables, ensure understanding of Solution across all Epics and Tracks

Create and maintain end-to-end architecture artifacts including but not limited to reference and solution architecture documents, interface design document, process design document, sequence diagrams, data flow diagrams and data models across the ecosystem

Review business requirements and collaborate with development and configuration teams to identify system impacts and estimates

Conduct and represent in Joint Application Design sessions as necessary during the design and integration phases

Lead the building of possible proof of concepts where it may be required

Provide through leadership on the implementation of requirements and solutions within the company and the broader Maziv Group of companies

Work closely with implementation and operations teams to ensure the correct implementation of solutions of the company

Work close with other architecture team members towards the building of solutions

Qualifications

Suitable tertiary qualification

Salesforce certifications

Azure / AWS Cloud architect certifications

TOGAF certifications (preferred)

Experience & Knowledge

5+ years Architecture experience. Preferably in a telecoms environment

Experience in the building and architecting of solutions on the Salesforce platform

Experience in the building and architecting of solutions on modern cloud-based platforms – preferably AWS and Azure

Experience in the design and deployment of high-volume real-time solutions

Experience leading technical design discussions with senior business and technical stakeholders

Knowledge of leading edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligece, Data Architectures, etc

Skills & Competencies

(Personal and Interpersonal)

Customer service orientation

Planning and organising

Action orientation and proactivity

Attention to detail, record keeping

Interpersonal Sensitivity and conflict resolution

Problem Solving

Quality Orientation

Verbal and written communication, initiating action and facilitation

Multitasking, ability to work under pressure

Solution design and implementation

What will you be measured on?

Design of solutions

Systems performance

Leveraging of platform native capabilities

Functional suitability of solutions

Future-proofing of solutions

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

TOGAF

Enterprise Architecture

Technical Architecture

Solution Design

Integration Architecture

IT Strategy

Architecture Design

Application Architecture

Solution Implementation

Sparx Enterprise Architect

Proof of concept

High-level design

API management

EAI

Application Design

Pre-sales

Architectural

Business Architecture

The Open Group

Salesforce

Telecommunication

aws

azure

ai

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

