Support Engineer (HPE Server & SAN)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeks a strong technical and highly meticulous Support Engineer whose core role will entail taking responsibility for SAN, Server & Storage installation, maintenance and upgrades. You will install and upgrade HPE Server & SAN hardware & firmware with attention to detail and documentation, complete proactive reporting on infrastructure while providing onsite or remote access diagnoses and resolution. Applications must have Matric/Grade 12 with 5 years HPE Server & SAN hardware support experience including configuring & maintaining HPE ML/DL servers, HPE BladeSystems & Synergy and configuring & maintaining HPE SAN & Storage products – 3PAR, MSA,StoreOnce,StoreVirtual.

DUTIES:

Provide onsite or remote access diagnoses and resolution of Server, SAN and other hardware issues/faults.

Provisioning of Storage & Servers according to guidelines with attention to detail and documentation.

Installation and upgrade of HPE Server & SAN hardware & firmware with attention to detail and documentation.

Maintain and document all work performed as well as strict usage of the call logging systems to ensure open communication with the whole team.

Willingness to be available and work after hours when necessary to minimize business downtime and resolve issues within maintenance window periods.

Follow process, policies and procedures as laid out.

Complete proactive reporting on infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12 an essential requirement.

Post-Matric IT qualification beneficial (National Diploma or Degree in IT).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years HPE Server & SAN hardware support experience.

Experience configuring and maintaining HPE ML/DL servers, HPE BladeSystems & Synergy.

Configuring and maintaining HPE SAN & Storage products – 3PAR, MSA,StoreOnce,StoreVirtual.

Have a basic understanding of operating systems and networking.

Able to analyse and identify performance related issues.

Valid Driver’s Licence and Own reliable vehicle.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work individually and as a team member.

Excellent communication, problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

Strong administrative skills.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time

Can clearly articulate problems and solutions with the Technical team.

Self-managed.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Support

Engineer

HPE

