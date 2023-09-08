System Tester

Purpose

Analysis of Credit Card processes on production. Provide feedback and suggestions to systems specialist. Logging of change requests and operational incidents, and monitor and report on progress throughout entire process. Assist with User accpetance testing for specific Credit Card changes as required. Perform regression testing over Credit Card system during release cycle.

Minimum requirements

Relevant degree/diploma.

Relevant certificate in SQL, Information Technology, Business Analysis and MS Excel.

Systems testing experience.

1 – 2 years working experience in business analysis or testing related roles.

Knowledge of development languages such as RPG.

Main duties

System testing.

System analysis.

Requirements capturing.

Key competencies

Knowlege of inter-bank clearing processes and payment streams: PASA, VISA, Bankserv.

Technical understanding and knowlege of the Bank systems and card dependant systems: postilion, Exactus, Gazelle/ Omni Channel, Tallyman.

NB: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily. Applicants will be requested to fill in and sign a POPI Act Form.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Systems testing

System Analysis

RPG

Learn more/Apply for this position