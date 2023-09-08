Our client is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious consulting firms, known for delivering innovative solutions that drive business transformation. We serve a diverse range of clients across various industries, helping them navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable success. Our commitment to excellence, client-centric approach, and dedication to technical innovation make us a global leader in the consulting industry.
Role Summary:
A Technical Architect designs and oversees the technical aspects of a project, including system design, performance optimization, security, and adherence to technical standards. They play a critical role in ensuring that the technical solution meets the project’s requirements and aligns with the organisation’s overall technology strategy and objectives.
Experience Required:
- Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Technical Architect, covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain applications
- Experience as Technical Architect on projects with multiple integrations, and experience of using all common integration technology and point to point interfaces
- Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units
Responsibilities of Role:
- Coordinate and develop technical architecture artifacts, including roadmaps for end-to-end solutions.
- Assess all risks, costs, benefits, limitations, dependencies, deliverability and impact on the enterprise, technology and business architectures.
- Produce strategic technical models and prepare business cases in alignment with the IT security and quality guidelines for strategic technical initiatives.
- Define and apply architectural patterns to ensure the system design is robust, maintainable, and scalable.
- Plan effective and future oriented data storage, sharing and publishing within the organisation in alignment with the solution and enterprise architecture.
- Enforce technical standards, guidelines, and best practices to maintain consistency and quality across the project.
- Review and provide quality assurance over code, documentation and ensure compliance with architectural guidelines and industry best practices.
- Document technical decisions, rationale, and designs to facilitate effective communication among stakeholders and development teams.
- Assist with Governance, Strategy, Road Maps, Policies, Security and Compliance matters.
- Assess the state, risk and technical viability of the application portfolio, including how well it meets business needs, and determine the options for remediation.
- Collaborate with business owners to ensure effective benefit realisation.
- Deep technical expertise and background in systems architecture
Desired Skills:
- system architecture