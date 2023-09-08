Technical Architect

Sep 8, 2023

Our client is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious consulting firms, known for delivering innovative solutions that drive business transformation. We serve a diverse range of clients across various industries, helping them navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable success. Our commitment to excellence, client-centric approach, and dedication to technical innovation make us a global leader in the consulting industry.

Role Summary:
A Technical Architect designs and oversees the technical aspects of a project, including system design, performance optimization, security, and adherence to technical standards. They play a critical role in ensuring that the technical solution meets the project’s requirements and aligns with the organisation’s overall technology strategy and objectives.

Experience Required:

  • Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Technical Architect, covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain applications
  • Experience as Technical Architect on projects with multiple integrations, and experience of using all common integration technology and point to point interfaces
  • Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units

Responsibilities of Role:

  • Coordinate and develop technical architecture artifacts, including roadmaps for end-to-end solutions.
  • Assess all risks, costs, benefits, limitations, dependencies, deliverability and impact on the enterprise, technology and business architectures.
  • Produce strategic technical models and prepare business cases in alignment with the IT security and quality guidelines for strategic technical initiatives.
  • Define and apply architectural patterns to ensure the system design is robust, maintainable, and scalable.
  • Plan effective and future oriented data storage, sharing and publishing within the organisation in alignment with the solution and enterprise architecture.
  • Enforce technical standards, guidelines, and best practices to maintain consistency and quality across the project.
  • Review and provide quality assurance over code, documentation and ensure compliance with architectural guidelines and industry best practices.
  • Document technical decisions, rationale, and designs to facilitate effective communication among stakeholders and development teams.
  • Assist with Governance, Strategy, Road Maps, Policies, Security and Compliance matters.
  • Assess the state, risk and technical viability of the application portfolio, including how well it meets business needs, and determine the options for remediation.
  • Collaborate with business owners to ensure effective benefit realisation.
  • Deep technical expertise and background in systems architecture

Desired Skills:

  • system architecture

