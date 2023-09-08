Technical Architect

Our client is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious consulting firms, known for delivering innovative solutions that drive business transformation. We serve a diverse range of clients across various industries, helping them navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable success. Our commitment to excellence, client-centric approach, and dedication to technical innovation make us a global leader in the consulting industry.

Role Summary:

A Technical Architect designs and oversees the technical aspects of a project, including system design, performance optimization, security, and adherence to technical standards. They play a critical role in ensuring that the technical solution meets the project’s requirements and aligns with the organisation’s overall technology strategy and objectives.

Experience Required:

Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Technical Architect, covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain applications

Experience as Technical Architect on projects with multiple integrations, and experience of using all common integration technology and point to point interfaces

Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units

Responsibilities of Role:

Coordinate and develop technical architecture artifacts, including roadmaps for end-to-end solutions.

Assess all risks, costs, benefits, limitations, dependencies, deliverability and impact on the enterprise, technology and business architectures.

Produce strategic technical models and prepare business cases in alignment with the IT security and quality guidelines for strategic technical initiatives.

Define and apply architectural patterns to ensure the system design is robust, maintainable, and scalable.

Plan effective and future oriented data storage, sharing and publishing within the organisation in alignment with the solution and enterprise architecture.

Enforce technical standards, guidelines, and best practices to maintain consistency and quality across the project.

Review and provide quality assurance over code, documentation and ensure compliance with architectural guidelines and industry best practices.

Document technical decisions, rationale, and designs to facilitate effective communication among stakeholders and development teams.

Assist with Governance, Strategy, Road Maps, Policies, Security and Compliance matters.

Assess the state, risk and technical viability of the application portfolio, including how well it meets business needs, and determine the options for remediation.

Collaborate with business owners to ensure effective benefit realisation.

Deep technical expertise and background in systems architecture

Desired Skills:

system architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position