Data Analyst (Intermediate-Senior) [onsite] – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 10, 2023

We are looking for a Data Analyst with industry background fintech. Our preferred candidate must be a self-starter, comfortable with ambiguity, analytical, highly mathematical, and detail-oriented person to conduct full lifecycle analysis that include requirements, activities, and design.
Requirements:

  • BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst
  • Industry background in the Fintech industry
  • Banking experience (preferably Capitec, African Bank or any other small bank) – advantageous
  • Data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
  • Experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL, Postgres SQL, etc)
  • Knowledge of the ETL process and BI tools
  • Ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
  • Stable track record (work history)

Responsibilities:

  • Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques, and provide ongoing reports.
  • Increase company revenue by maximizing on collections.
  • Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.
  • Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.
  • Review current reports and or SQL code to improve on reporting outputs.
  • Work with management to prioritise business and information needs.
  • Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.
  • Writing SQL queries to verify the completeness and integrity of data.
  • Executing data compilation, data conversion, data cleaning, and string manipulation
  • Develop customized reports from databases to extract and collect data.
  • Interpret data and analyse results using statistical techniques.
  • Generate metrics and develop actionable recommendations.
  • Present data in a way that is most meaningful and readily accessible to the business.
  • Collaborate with end users to gather report requirements and ensure proper testing and validation.

Desired Skills:

  • Fintech
  • SQL
  • ETL
  • BI

