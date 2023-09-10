Server Engineer (Windows and Linux) – Gauteng Pretoria

Server Engineer (Windows and Linux)

R 25 000 – R 45 000.00 CTC Per Month (Dependent on experience)

Pretoria

Key concern with experience in full Technology solutions seeks an experienced Server Engineer.

Requirements:

  • 5 years’ experience working in networking, servers, storage, data center’s and system monitoring

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement efficient network architectures
  • Manage server deployments, configurations and upgrades.
  • Oversee storage solutions and data migration processes.
  • Ensure the smooth operation of data center’s, including power and cooling management
  • Implement and maintain systems

Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 5 years of proven as a Server Engineer
  • Strong expertise in networking protocols, configurations and security
  • Proficiency in server management, storage solutions, and data centre operations
  • Experience in systems monitoring and performance optimization
  • Relevant certifications (e.g. CCNA, CompTIA Server +) are a plus
  • MUST know Linux Server and Windows

Does this sound like an opportunity for you? Apply listing your years of experience in Server Engineers.

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Windows Server
  • Storage

