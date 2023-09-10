Server Engineer (Windows and Linux)
R 25 000 – R 45 000.00 CTC Per Month (Dependent on experience)
Pretoria
Key concern with experience in full Technology solutions seeks an experienced Server Engineer.
Requirements:
- 5 years’ experience working in networking, servers, storage, data center’s and system monitoring
Key Responsibilities:
- Design and implement efficient network architectures
- Manage server deployments, configurations and upgrades.
- Oversee storage solutions and data migration processes.
- Ensure the smooth operation of data center’s, including power and cooling management
- Implement and maintain systems
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 5 years of proven as a Server Engineer
- Strong expertise in networking protocols, configurations and security
- Proficiency in server management, storage solutions, and data centre operations
- Experience in systems monitoring and performance optimization
- Relevant certifications (e.g. CCNA, CompTIA Server +) are a plus
- MUST know Linux Server and Windows
Does this sound like an opportunity for you? Apply listing your years of experience in Server Engineers.
Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Windows Server
- Storage