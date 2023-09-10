Server Engineer (Windows and Linux)

R 25 000 – R 45 000.00 CTC Per Month (Dependent on experience)

Pretoria

Key concern with experience in full Technology solutions seeks an experienced Server Engineer.

Requirements:

5 years’ experience working in networking, servers, storage, data center’s and system monitoring

Key Responsibilities:

Design and implement efficient network architectures

Manage server deployments, configurations and upgrades.

Oversee storage solutions and data migration processes.

Ensure the smooth operation of data center’s, including power and cooling management

Implement and maintain systems

Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of proven as a Server Engineer

Strong expertise in networking protocols, configurations and security

Proficiency in server management, storage solutions, and data centre operations

Experience in systems monitoring and performance optimization

Relevant certifications (e.g. CCNA, CompTIA Server +) are a plus

MUST know Linux Server and Windows

Does this sound like an opportunity for you? Apply listing your years of experience in Server Engineers.

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Linux

Windows Server

Storage

