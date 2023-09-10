Web Developer – (ALS or APS) – Western Cape Cape Town

Web Developer – (ALS or APS)
R 576 000.00 Per Annum
Cape Town
International company in Cape Town seeks an experienced Web Developer. This is a unique opportunity. Working alongside a team of IT experts. Responsible for developing and supporting modules for an existing ASP.NET/SQL Server website used by all glass container manufacturing sites that work 24/7.
Focus on APS Glass frontend development but can also support other MES in-house products like APS Metal
Education and Training:
Professional development skills in C#, VB, ASP.net
Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 (or newer) and how to work with Team Foundation Server
Securely access and use SQL Server 2016 (or newer)
Measure Performance of Software (i.e. using Redgate SQL tools, MS Visual Studio,…)
ITSM Helpdesk
SharePoint Wikipedia system
Microsoft Office applications
Work Experience:
- Software Development (especially C#/VB/ASP.net)
- SQL Queries, Stored Procedures and Functions
- Performance Monitoring (eg.Redgate)
Competencies:
- Identify best way to fulfil demands given from the APS Steering Team
- Research new functions and options to continuously improve APS (Usability, Performance and Maintenance)
Key Responsibilities:
Responsibility
Core activities
Framework
APS Module UI development
Support the development and test of easy to use software for operators and management
Microsoft Team Foundation Server and Visual Studio 2017+, follow APS team agreements and style
Responsibility
Core activities
Framework
Database storage and access
Develop stored procedures and/or functions to store data or access data from central DB
Microsoft SQL Server 2016+, Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise Studio, Linq pad
Responsibility
Core activities
Framework
Build modules for internal customers
Work with other teams (like OEG) to understand demands, document requirements and build prototypes/mockups
Team meetings, customer visits, tools for mockups like MS Visio etc.
Responsibility
Core activities
Framework
Document own developments
Keep ERD (Entity Relationship Diagram) and Wiki up to date. Report progress on weekly scrum calls. Create user documentation in English.
Tools like MS Visio. Kanban Board (Target Process), SharePoint Wiki
Responsibility
Core activities
Framework
Support Users
Pickup tickets and user requests and report abnormal situations/concerns about systems
ITSM Helpdesk tickets, APS Team calls and meetings
KPI’s
Complexity
Deliver profession and zero maintenance software in time. Find easy solutions for complex requests.
Self-driven project work in line with boundaries given by a bigger system like APS. See the “full picture” and not just the own module.
If you have the core skills of Software Development – Apply!
Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.net
- SQL