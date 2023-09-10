Web Developer – (ALS or APS)

R 576 000.00 Per Annum

Cape Town

International company in Cape Town seeks an experienced Web Developer. This is a unique opportunity. Working alongside a team of IT experts. Responsible for developing and supporting modules for an existing ASP.NET/SQL Server website used by all glass container manufacturing sites that work 24/7.

Focus on APS Glass frontend development but can also support other MES in-house products like APS Metal

Education and Training:

Professional development skills in C#, VB, ASP.net

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 (or newer) and how to work with Team Foundation Server

Securely access and use SQL Server 2016 (or newer)

Measure Performance of Software (i.e. using Redgate SQL tools, MS Visual Studio,…)

ITSM Helpdesk

SharePoint Wikipedia system

Microsoft Office applications

Work Experience:

Software Development (especially C#/VB/ASP.net)

SQL Queries, Stored Procedures and Functions

Performance Monitoring (eg.Redgate)

Competencies:

Identify best way to fulfil demands given from the APS Steering Team

Research new functions and options to continuously improve APS (Usability, Performance and Maintenance)

Key Responsibilities:

Responsibility

Core activities

Framework

APS Module UI development

Support the development and test of easy to use software for operators and management

Microsoft Team Foundation Server and Visual Studio 2017+, follow APS team agreements and style

Responsibility

Core activities

Framework

Database storage and access

Develop stored procedures and/or functions to store data or access data from central DB

Microsoft SQL Server 2016+, Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise Studio, Linq pad

Responsibility

Core activities

Framework

Build modules for internal customers

Work with other teams (like OEG) to understand demands, document requirements and build prototypes/mockups

Team meetings, customer visits, tools for mockups like MS Visio etc.

Responsibility

Core activities

Framework

Document own developments

Keep ERD (Entity Relationship Diagram) and Wiki up to date. Report progress on weekly scrum calls. Create user documentation in English.

Tools like MS Visio. Kanban Board (Target Process), SharePoint Wiki

Responsibility

Core activities

Framework

Support Users

Pickup tickets and user requests and report abnormal situations/concerns about systems

ITSM Helpdesk tickets, APS Team calls and meetings

KPI’s

Complexity

Deliver profession and zero maintenance software in time. Find easy solutions for complex requests.

Self-driven project work in line with boundaries given by a bigger system like APS. See the “full picture” and not just the own module.

If you have the core skills of Software Development – Apply!

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.net

SQL

