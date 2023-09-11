Africans are willing to act against climate change

A significant sense of agency is evident across Africa when it comes to combating the impact of climate change.

The 2023 Climate Awareness Report, based on research by Australian research outfit Stickbeak and released by bird story agency, showcases considerable climate consciousness across the continent – and a proactive approach towards mitigating the associated risk.

“The findings offer a yardstick for gauging climate attitudes in Africa,” says Ndu Okoh, editor in chief of bird. “They underscore the continent’s readiness to act and highlight the opportunity for climate-centric dialogues at all levels.”

Key points from the report include:

* The studies uncovered remarkably high levels of climate awareness.

* Respondents voiced a strong belief in their personal agency in countering climate challenges.

* Responses were favourable to the reduction of plastics and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

* Low levels of climate change denial – indicating significant scope for engagement on climate issues.