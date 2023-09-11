Business Intelligence Specialist – Remote Remote

Sep 11, 2023

Remote working for Saudi Arabia company
Requirements:

  • BS degree in CS, EE, or equivalent.
  • 5+ years of experience in supporting cloud services in production.
  • Strong knowledge of internet protocols and exposure to troubleshooting network services.
  • Understanding of the DevOps Toolchain components and how they fit together; experience developing automation and using open-source tools, GitHub, Jenkins.
  • Experience in Build-time dependency management.
  • Experience with continuous Integration and deployment – Hands-on experience in installing, configuring, operating, and monitoring CI/CD pipeline tools.
  • Experience in excerpting metrics and results from CI/CD security tools.
  • Develop, scale, and control strategies, standards, guidelines, and governance of Continuous Integration systems.
  • Experience with agile processes and a general understanding of product development.
  • Familiarity with security practices in web application delivery.
  • Some understanding of virtualization solutions and Cloud services.
  • Strong technical background in Linux-based OS internals, Virtualization, Cloud (AWS, Azure).
  • Experience with configuration management tools.
  • Strong technical background in cloud networking, storage, and security.
  • Strong technical knowledge of Kubernetes, Docker, Registry.
  • Strong technical knowledge of monitoring and building dashboards (e. g. Kibana, Prometheus, Grafana).
  • Languages: Java, Python, Terraform, Go, C, Shell.

Desired Skills:

  • supporting cloud services in production
  • internet protocols
  • troubleshooting network services
  • DevOps Toolchain
  • monitoring CI/CD pipeline tools

