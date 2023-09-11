Business Intelligence Specialist – Remote Remote

Remote working for Saudi Arabia company
Requirements:
- BS degree in CS, EE, or equivalent.
- 5+ years of experience in supporting cloud services in production.
- Strong knowledge of internet protocols and exposure to troubleshooting network services.
- Understanding of the DevOps Toolchain components and how they fit together; experience developing automation and using open-source tools, GitHub, Jenkins.
- Experience in Build-time dependency management.
- Experience with continuous Integration and deployment – Hands-on experience in installing, configuring, operating, and monitoring CI/CD pipeline tools.
- Experience in excerpting metrics and results from CI/CD security tools.
- Develop, scale, and control strategies, standards, guidelines, and governance of Continuous Integration systems.
- Experience with agile processes and a general understanding of product development.
- Familiarity with security practices in web application delivery.
- Some understanding of virtualization solutions and Cloud services.
- Strong technical background in Linux-based OS internals, Virtualization, Cloud (AWS, Azure).
- Experience with configuration management tools.
- Strong technical background in cloud networking, storage, and security.
- Strong technical knowledge of Kubernetes, Docker, Registry.
- Strong technical knowledge of monitoring and building dashboards (e. g. Kibana, Prometheus, Grafana).
- Languages: Java, Python, Terraform, Go, C, Shell.
Desired Skills:
- supporting cloud services in production
- internet protocols
- troubleshooting network services
- DevOps Toolchain
- monitoring CI/CD pipeline tools