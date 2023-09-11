Financial Services company requires the services of a skilled Business Systems Analyst is responsible for analysing and documenting business requirements and IT Solutions.
A Business Systems Analyst is responsible for analysing and documenting business requirements and IT Solutions.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
.
1. STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
- Continuous Improvement of software and systems
- Engage with relevant stakeholders around requirements
- Translation of requirements into technical specifications.
2. OPERATIONAL
- Analyse and document business specifications
- Review existing systems capabilities, limitations and make recommendations for proposed solutions
- Document System design
- Effectively communicate and resolve gaps between business and tech team
- Hands-on development of features across the development whole stack
- Effective planning and organisational skills
- Experience in financial domain
- Ability to work independently
- Should be delivery focused
- Business process Modelling
- Data modelling L
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or relevant NQF Level 7 qualification
DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- CBAP Certified or equivalent
- Diploma or certificate in IT
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum 5 years relevant experience
- Experience in the Financial sector
Technical Competencies:
- Infrastructure / Platforms / Network
- IT Project Management
- Analytical Ability
Reach me at the detail listed below.
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Systems
- Technical Specifications
- Requirements
- Business Specifications
- System Design
- Data Modelling
- Business Process Modelling