Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Sep 11, 2023

Financial Services company requires the services of a skilled Business Systems Analyst is responsible for analysing and documenting business requirements and IT Solutions.
A Business Systems Analyst is responsible for analysing and documenting business requirements and IT Solutions.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
.
1. STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

  • Continuous Improvement of software and systems
  • Engage with relevant stakeholders around requirements
  • Translation of requirements into technical specifications.

2. OPERATIONAL

  • Analyse and document business specifications
  • Review existing systems capabilities, limitations and make recommendations for proposed solutions
  • Document System design
  • Effectively communicate and resolve gaps between business and tech team
  • Hands-on development of features across the development whole stack
  • Effective planning and organisational skills
  • Experience in financial domain
  • Ability to work independently
  • Should be delivery focused
  • Business process Modelling
  • Data modelling L

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or relevant NQF Level 7 qualification

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

  • CBAP Certified or equivalent
  • Diploma or certificate in IT

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum 5 years relevant experience
  • Experience in the Financial sector

Technical Competencies:

  • Infrastructure / Platforms / Network
  • IT Project Management
  • Analytical Ability

Reach me at the detail listed below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Systems
  • Technical Specifications
  • Requirements
  • Business Specifications
  • System Design
  • Data Modelling
  • Business Process Modelling

Learn more/Apply for this position