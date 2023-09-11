Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Financial Services company requires the services of a skilled Business Systems Analyst is responsible for analysing and documenting business requirements and IT Solutions.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

.

1. STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Continuous Improvement of software and systems

Engage with relevant stakeholders around requirements

Translation of requirements into technical specifications.

2. OPERATIONAL

Analyse and document business specifications

Review existing systems capabilities, limitations and make recommendations for proposed solutions

Document System design

Effectively communicate and resolve gaps between business and tech team

Hands-on development of features across the development whole stack

Effective planning and organisational skills

Experience in financial domain

Ability to work independently

Should be delivery focused

Business process Modelling

Data modelling L

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or relevant NQF Level 7 qualification

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

CBAP Certified or equivalent

Diploma or certificate in IT

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum 5 years relevant experience

Experience in the Financial sector

Technical Competencies:

Infrastructure / Platforms / Network

IT Project Management

Analytical Ability

