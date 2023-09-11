C# Developer

Sep 11, 2023

One of our US based clients are looking for a C# and MS SQL developer. Responsible for building and maintaining C# REST API’s.

Primary responsibilities will be to design and develop these API’s, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.

(3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST), slight flexibility

Responsibilities

  • Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# REST API’s
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automitization

Skills

  • Proficient in C#
  • Experience with .NET Core, MVC and REST API
  • Expertise with Microsoft SQL Server including coding complex stored procedures / functions
  • Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
  • Proficient understanding and of code versioning tools (GIT)

Job Type:

  • Full-time – Long-term Contract

Experience: (Skills)

  • Microsoft SQL Server: 5-8 years (Required)
  • C#: 5-8 years (Required)
  • .NET Core REST API: 5-8 years (Required)

Schedule:

8/10 hour shift, EST time (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST), slight flexibility
Monday to Friday

Desired Skills:

  • Development
  • C#
  • REST API
  • .Net
  • MVC
  • MS SQL
  • C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Education Management Sector
– Fully-remote
– Mo-Fri (Weekends only for emergensies)
– US hours, with slight flexibility (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home

