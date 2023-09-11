C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of our US based clients are looking for a C# and MS SQL developer. Responsible for building and maintaining C# REST API’s.
Primary responsibilities will be to design and develop these API’s, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.
(3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST), slight flexibility
Responsibilities
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# REST API’s
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automitization
Skills
- Proficient in C#
- Experience with .NET Core, MVC and REST API
- Expertise with Microsoft SQL Server including coding complex stored procedures / functions
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Proficient understanding and of code versioning tools (GIT)
Job Type:
- Full-time – Long-term Contract
Experience: (Skills)
- Microsoft SQL Server: 5-8 years (Required)
- C#: 5-8 years (Required)
- .NET Core REST API: 5-8 years (Required)
Schedule:
8/10 hour shift, EST time (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST), slight flexibility
Monday to Friday
Desired Skills:
- Development
- C#
- REST API
- .Net
- MVC
- MS SQL
- C#.Net Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– Education Management Sector
– Fully-remote
– Mo-Fri (Weekends only for emergensies)
– US hours, with slight flexibility (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home