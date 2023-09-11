C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of our US based clients are looking for a C# and MS SQL developer. Responsible for building and maintaining C# REST API’s.

Primary responsibilities will be to design and develop these API’s, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.

(3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST), slight flexibility

Responsibilities

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# REST API’s

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automitization

Skills

Proficient in C#

Experience with .NET Core, MVC and REST API

Expertise with Microsoft SQL Server including coding complex stored procedures / functions

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes

Proficient understanding and of code versioning tools (GIT)

Job Type:

Full-time – Long-term Contract

Experience: (Skills)

Microsoft SQL Server: 5-8 years (Required)

C#: 5-8 years (Required)

.NET Core REST API: 5-8 years (Required)

Schedule:

8/10 hour shift, EST time (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST), slight flexibility

Monday to Friday

Desired Skills:

Development

C#

REST API

.Net

MVC

MS SQL

C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Education Management Sector

– Fully-remote

– Mo-Fri (Weekends only for emergensies)

– US hours, with slight flexibility (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

