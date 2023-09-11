Cybersecurity predictions for the rest of the year

In response to the constantly growing number of global cybersecurity breaches – and the heightened awareness of them within organisations – SecurityHQ has released its latest white paper to highlight analyst predications for threats and vulnerabilities in H2 2023, with recommendations.

According to the company’s analysts, four key areas come up for businesses to be aware of going into the second half of the year:

* AI-powered social engineering attacks and cloud-based breaches;

* Geo-political hacktivism;

* Enhanced phishing attacks and Zero-Day vulnerabilities in supply chain attacks; and

* Analysis of LockBit.

“Humans are a point of failure no matter what tooling is used,” the white paper states. “If one member of the team falls for a crafty phishing scam that is all it takes. The outcome of realtime detection and improved speed of response means responding to and blocking attacks before they have the chance to develop further.

“Response to a threat in rapid time, before it has the time to implement further actions, can mean the di¬fference between a breach or securing assets in time. Reduce the time it takes to respond to threats, the greater chance at responding to the threat correctly, meaning a reduction in the chance of further escalations.”

SecurityHQ says every company, every organisation, every person across the globe, is now targeted and remains vulnerable to cybercrime. Threats are only becoming more sophisticated, and with more data than ever accessible online, your reputation, security, and anonymity is at risk.

The company’s experts highlight that: “In a worst-case scenario, is it clear what steps to take? Have tabletop exercises been completed? Is it clear who needs to be in the room at the right time? Are incident response playbooks up to date with the right contacts and who should be called in? Businesses need to know this to be ready to respond to these inevitable threats. Education plays a large part in being prepared and educated.”

Download the white paper to learn more.