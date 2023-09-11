Enjoy Threads while maintaining privacy and security

Threads has released a new Web version that allows users to finally search for content and use other features from any of their desktop devices. And, according to Similarweb statistics, Threads’ current monthly audience is 13,2-million.

Kaspersky experts have compiled a list of tips on how to use Threads securely, protecting personal data and avoiding scammers.

Kaspersky experts have previously discovered phishing pages imitating the web version of the social network and collecting users’ logins and passwords, as well as offers of a so-called “Threads Coin” promising to “connect users to the Metaverse”, which was fake and sold for cryptocurrency on the Web. It is important for users to always be on alert when exploring new social media platforms.

What’s important to know regarding security settings in Threads:

* Threads offers a Security Checkup. This feature shows key security-related data about Threads, Instagram or Facebook accounts. It reflects current connected email addresses, mobile phone numbers, last time password changed and whether two-factor authentication (2FA) is on or not.

* Users should not forget to set up 2FA. Threads is connected to the Instagram profile and uses the same log in details, so users should remember: one password gives access to two accounts! It’s always more secure to use 2FA as a security layer that protects accounts from unauthorised access. Modern reliable password managers can also generate and store unique one-time passwords for 2FA, that’s why one doesn’t need to install and use a separate solution for authentication.

* It’s impossible to delete the Threads account alone – the connected Instagram profile will be deleted as well, which means that all data will be concealed from other users of the social network. To do this, users need to go to Settings -> Account -> Deactivate profile and press Deactivate Threads profile.

As for privacy, a user can limit who can contact them by muting, restricting or blocking someone. In all these cases, none of the contacts will be notified of these actions:

* If you don’t want to see someone’s post, you can mute the user. In case you don’t want to receive notifications of someone’s actions such as likes, replies, etc, you can restrict the user. If you block a user, they won’t be able to find your profile or account – the list of blocked users is shared between Threads and Instagram. To mute, restrict or block someone, go to their profile, click on the three dots in the upper right corner and select the action.

To strengthen the privacy level in your Threads account, the following tips can be useful:

* You can monitor and set up, who can mention you in posts with ‘@’ symbol.

* Threads is trying to fight against offensive language, so users can filter offensive language in responses to their posts. The platform offers several tools, like automatic filtering with built-in lists or manually adding specific phrases and words.

“The emergence of a new social network has rapidly created a desire to explore something new, share text, images, and videos, while interacting with billions of other people,” comments Anna Larkina, Web content analyst expert at Kaspersky. “At the same time, before registering everyone using Threads needs to set aside a few minutes to study the new tools this social interaction provides.

“We recommend you first pay attention to the ability to delete the account (surprisingly, not all social networks make it easy to do this) and the level of account protection (2FA, privacy settings). Familiarise yourself with the Privacy Policy of the social network to understand what happens to all your posts and photos after they are published, and how easy it will be to delete them.

“It is always worth remembering that data leaks, account hacks, marketing collection and analysis of user data, which is not always harmless, are common today. To minimise the risk of becoming a victim of another precedent and not increase your already large-scale digital footprint, you need to study the terms of a new service before signing up for it.”