IT Technician (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Tokai

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical, ambitious & critical thinking IT Technician is sought by a dynamic provider of innovative solutions in the Environmental sphere to join its team based in Tokai. Your role will include troubleshooting and resolving technical issues. The IT Technician will be responsible for maintaining the company’s hardware and software systems, ensuring that they are up-to-date and functioning properly. The ideal candidate must hold a MCSE and A+ Certification with at least 5 years IT Support work experience including strong knowledge of Windows, Mac operating systems, AnyDesk, TeamViewer, network and server infrastructure and computer systems, security, network and systems administration & data storage systems.

DUTIES:

Provide technical support to employees in person, over the phone, or via email.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software issues.

Install and configure software and hardware systems.

Maintain and update company systems to ensure they are up-to-date and functioning properly.

Manage and maintain the company’s network and server infrastructure.

Ensure the security and integrity of company data.

Collaborate with other team members to identify and implement new technologies to improve company operations.

Manage licensing agreements.

Ensure the security and compliance of Microsoft Teams, onboarding new employees onto Teams, organising structuring of Teams and generally ensuring the effective use of Teams across the organisation.

Maintain SharePoint, including archiving obsolete content and sites, reviewing site permissions, planning and testing backups, training employees on use of site, planning document versioning etc.

Introduce and monitor the use of AI tools, identifying areas where AI tools can be implemented to improve business operations, evaluate and select AI tools that align with the organisation’s goals and needs, considering factors such as functionality, ease of use, cost, and security.

Provide training on AI tools, and monitor use of tools to ensure they are being used correctly and effectively, making adjustments as needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) and A+ Certificate.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years experience in IT Support.

Strong knowledge of Windows and Mac operating systems.

Experience with network and server infrastructure.

Assisting employees via AnyDesk, TeamViewer, etc.

Strong working knowledge of computer systems, security, network and systems administration, data storage systems.

Excellent project management skills and strong ability to prioritise.

A firm grasp of IT infrastructure and operations best practices.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with other team members.

Strong critical thinking and decision-making skills

The candidate should have excellent communication skills and be able to work collaboratively with other team members.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

IT

Technician

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position