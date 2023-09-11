Junior IT Administrator (Professional IT Services)

Sep 11, 2023

Attending to client service change requests; performing backup maintenance; installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of MS Office applications.

**Please note this is an office-based (not hybrid) role reporting directly to the Professional Services Manager who is based internationally with set working hours between 10:30 and 19:30 (Monday to Friday)

Minimum Requirements:

  • Microsoft 365 Certified: Fundamentals I Azure Fundamentals
  • Minimum 3 years experience in IT administration and system security
  • Background in IT systems, networks, and related technologies
  • Proficient in Microsoft 365 cloud technologies (Intune, Exchange Online, Sharepoint), Desktop Cloud backup, MS 365 Cloud Backup, Anti-Virus, Cybersecurity, and VPN

Responsibilities:

  • Documentation of clients’ networks including change management initiatives and projects
  • Service change requests
  • Configure file, print, and remote access services
  • Administration of enterprise e-mail applications
  • Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of MS Office applications
  • Backup maintenance

Desired Skills:

  • Anti-Virus
  • Microsoft Exchange
  • Microsoft Sharepoint
  • Microsoft Intune
  • Microsoft 365
  • Cloud backup
  • VPN
  • Cybersecurity

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security, IT hardware, and software supply.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Life Cover
  • Funeral Cover
  • Training

