Junior IT Administrator (Professional IT Services)

Attending to client service change requests; performing backup maintenance; installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of MS Office applications.
**Please note this is an office-based (not hybrid) role reporting directly to the Professional Services Manager who is based internationally with set working hours between 10:30 and 19:30 (Monday to Friday)
Minimum Requirements:
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Fundamentals I Azure Fundamentals
- Minimum 3 years experience in IT administration and system security
- Background in IT systems, networks, and related technologies
- Proficient in Microsoft 365 cloud technologies (Intune, Exchange Online, Sharepoint), Desktop Cloud backup, MS 365 Cloud Backup, Anti-Virus, Cybersecurity, and VPN
Responsibilities:
- Documentation of clients’ networks including change management initiatives and projects
- Service change requests
- Configure file, print, and remote access services
- Administration of enterprise e-mail applications
- Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of MS Office applications
- Backup maintenance
Desired Skills:
- Anti-Virus
- Microsoft Exchange
- Microsoft Sharepoint
- Microsoft Intune
- Microsoft 365
- Cloud backup
- VPN
- Cybersecurity
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security, IT hardware, and software supply.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Life Cover
- Funeral Cover
- Training