Junior IT Administrator (Professional IT Services)

Attending to client service change requests; performing backup maintenance; installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of MS Office applications.

**Please note this is an office-based (not hybrid) role reporting directly to the Professional Services Manager who is based internationally with set working hours between 10:30 and 19:30 (Monday to Friday)

Minimum Requirements:

Microsoft 365 Certified: Fundamentals I Azure Fundamentals

Minimum 3 years experience in IT administration and system security

Background in IT systems, networks, and related technologies

Proficient in Microsoft 365 cloud technologies (Intune, Exchange Online, Sharepoint), Desktop Cloud backup, MS 365 Cloud Backup, Anti-Virus, Cybersecurity, and VPN

Responsibilities:

Documentation of clients’ networks including change management initiatives and projects

Service change requests

Configure file, print, and remote access services

Administration of enterprise e-mail applications

Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of MS Office applications

Backup maintenance

Desired Skills:

Anti-Virus

Microsoft Exchange

Microsoft Sharepoint

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft 365

Cloud backup

VPN

Cybersecurity

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security, IT hardware, and software supply.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Life Cover

Funeral Cover

Training

Learn more/Apply for this position