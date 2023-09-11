Power BI Developer Consultant

Role Purpose:

The company is currently seeking anexperienced Power BI Developer Consultant to join the BPM team. The individual selected will be crucial in converting data into valuable insights for our long-standing clients in the banking and financial sectors. We invite qualified candidates to apply.

Requirements:

The successful applicant will work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.

Skills and Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Informatics or related field

Microsoft Certifications

Good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial

3+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions

Excellent technical skills

Excellent problem-solving abilities

Excellent communication skills

Responsibilities

Engaging with clients to understand business requirements

Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications

Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL

Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content

Optimization of MS SQL queries/views

Experience with Power BI Premium features

Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting

Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities

Administration and optimisation of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes

Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support

Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation

Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information

Experience dealing with client requirements, requests and feedback

Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.

Our client are people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently

Courageous and passionate

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking

Ethical and responsible

Professional, trustworthy and keen.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL and Power BI data models

ETL

Power BI reports

dashboards

KPI scorecards

interactive content

MS SQL queries/views

