Looking for an outstanding Project Manager who must have experience of working in a software environment with all the processes and procedures that go along with that – software cycles and much more in-depth customer/product-related and how all feed into the software lifecycle.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- Design a journey with the customer
- Collect the customer expectations
- Match customer expectations with resources/offering of the company
- Document and share with the customer the documents (minutes, deliverables, business and technical documents)
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- SDLC