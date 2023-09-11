Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Looking for an outstanding Project Manager who must have experience of working in a software environment with all the processes and procedures that go along with that – software cycles and much more in-depth customer/product-related and how all feed into the software lifecycle.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Design a journey with the customer

Collect the customer expectations

Match customer expectations with resources/offering of the company

Document and share with the customer the documents (minutes, deliverables, business and technical documents)

Desired Skills:

Project Management

SDLC

