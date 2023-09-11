Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 11, 2023

Looking for an outstanding Project Manager who must have experience of working in a software environment with all the processes and procedures that go along with that – software cycles and much more in-depth customer/product-related and how all feed into the software lifecycle.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Design a journey with the customer
  • Collect the customer expectations
  • Match customer expectations with resources/offering of the company
  • Document and share with the customer the documents (minutes, deliverables, business and technical documents)

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • SDLC

