Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

DUR001930- PROJECT MANAGER – HILLCREST

Purpose of the Job:

To oversee and coordinate a Livelihood Restoration Project in Tanzania. As the Project Manager, you will be responsible for leading and managing all aspects of the project, ensuring its successful implementation, monitoring, and evaluation. This position carries with it a requirement of at least 120 days in-country per year.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in project management, international development, community development, or a related field.

Master’s degree is preferred.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

A minimum of 5 years experience in project management, including planning, implementation, and monitoring of development projects.

Experience in livelihood restoration projects or related fields is highly desirable.

Strong knowledge of project management principles, tools, and techniques

Familiarity with the socio-economic context and challenges of Tanzania.

Ability to work effectively with diverse stakeholders, including government officials, local communities, and NGOs.

Proficiency in using project management software and Microsoft Office applications.

Experience in financial management, budgeting, and reporting.

Willingness and ability to travel to project sites within Tanzania for a minimum of 120 days per year.

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent problem-solving skills

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to meeting deadlines.

Good interpersonal skills.

Effective collaboration and communication skills.

Dynamic well-presented Individual.

A hard-working, tough-minded, quick thinker.

IMPORTANT –

Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Stakeholder Management

Excellent leadership

interpersonal skills

problem-solving skills

