Quality Assurance Tester

Responsibilities:
- Functional testing of developed features based on documented acceptance criteria.
- Helping business analysts to define acceptance criteria.
- Assisting UATs
- Various bot and integration testing
- API testing
Requirements:
- Attention to detail.
- Fluent English
- Ability to follow a defined process.
- Good knowledge of web applications and software inner workings
- Experience with manual SW testing
- Experience with automated SW testing is a plus.
- Experience with REST APIs
Desired Skills:
- web applications
- manual SW testing
- automated SW
- REST APIs