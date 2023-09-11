Quality Assurance Tester

Sep 11, 2023

Responsibilities:

  • Functional testing of developed features based on documented acceptance criteria.
  • Helping business analysts to define acceptance criteria.
  • Assisting UATs
  • Various bot and integration testing
  • API testing

Requirements:

  • Attention to detail.
  • Fluent English
  • Ability to follow a defined process.
  • Good knowledge of web applications and software inner workings
  • Experience with manual SW testing
  • Experience with automated SW testing is a plus.
  • Experience with REST APIs

Desired Skills:

  • web applications
  • manual SW testing
  • automated SW
  • REST APIs

