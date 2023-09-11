Regional Network Manager – Gauteng City Deep

Sep 11, 2023

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Technical Qualification is a requirement, Degree advantageous

Knowledge & Experience

  • Technical mechanical and electrical understanding
  • Good computer literacy skills
  • Experience in systems aptitude
  • Experience in financial acumen
  • Administrative and stock experience

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage workshops and spares staff in the JHB region
  • Manage technicians and ensure that technicians follow procedures
  • Ensure that the Technicians follow procedures
  • Ensure that Professional levels of services are maintained
  • Responsible for monitoring hours and that job cards are accurately completed
  • Responsible for authorising travel expenses and that vehicles are serviced and maintained
  • Ensure Service Levels are understood, implemented and maintain
  • Responsible for managing client complaints and ensure that it’s satisfactorily and promptly resolved
  • It is a requirement that this person will visit key customers to discuss complaints, concerns, make suggestions for proactive maintenance etc.
  • Responsible for controlling and maintaining spares stock levels i.e. that stock is available and accounted for
  • Ensure that documentation is completed for outgoing stock
  • Efficient and accurate picking of spares stock
  • Maintain all standard operating procedures to meet deadlines
  • Cyclical and quarterly stock takes
  • Obsolete and redundant stock return to suppliers as agreed
  • Over stocks and ageing stock control
  • Manage administration for optimum efficiency
  • Financial management

Requirements:

  • At least 5 years of Service, Sales and Workshop Management experience is required
  • Sales or Workshops Management experience
  • Experience as a Technician
  • Exposure within a manufacturing environment is essential

Kindly note that if you do not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Mechanical
  • electrical
  • Management
  • Stock Control
  • Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position