Regional Network Manager – Gauteng City Deep

Qualifications

Matric

Technical Qualification is a requirement, Degree advantageous

Knowledge & Experience

Technical mechanical and electrical understanding

Good computer literacy skills

Experience in systems aptitude

Experience in financial acumen

Administrative and stock experience

Key Responsibilities:

Manage workshops and spares staff in the JHB region

Manage technicians and ensure that technicians follow procedures

Ensure that the Technicians follow procedures

Ensure that Professional levels of services are maintained

Responsible for monitoring hours and that job cards are accurately completed

Responsible for authorising travel expenses and that vehicles are serviced and maintained

Ensure Service Levels are understood, implemented and maintain

Responsible for managing client complaints and ensure that it’s satisfactorily and promptly resolved

It is a requirement that this person will visit key customers to discuss complaints, concerns, make suggestions for proactive maintenance etc.

Responsible for controlling and maintaining spares stock levels i.e. that stock is available and accounted for

Ensure that documentation is completed for outgoing stock

Efficient and accurate picking of spares stock

Maintain all standard operating procedures to meet deadlines

Cyclical and quarterly stock takes

Obsolete and redundant stock return to suppliers as agreed

Over stocks and ageing stock control

Manage administration for optimum efficiency

Financial management

Requirements:

At least 5 years of Service, Sales and Workshop Management experience is required

Sales or Workshops Management experience

Experience as a Technician

Exposure within a manufacturing environment is essential

Desired Skills:

Mechanical

electrical

Management

Stock Control

Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

