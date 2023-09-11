Regional Network Manager

Qualifications
- Matric
- Technical Qualification is a requirement, Degree advantageous
Knowledge & Experience
- Technical mechanical and electrical understanding
- Good computer literacy skills
- Experience in systems aptitude
- Experience in financial acumen
- Administrative and stock experience
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage workshops and spares staff in the JHB region
- Manage technicians and ensure that technicians follow procedures
- Ensure that Professional levels of services are maintained
- Responsible for monitoring hours and that job cards are accurately completed
- Responsible for authorising travel expenses and that vehicles are serviced and maintained
- Ensure Service Levels are understood, implemented and maintain
- Responsible for managing client complaints and ensure that it’s satisfactorily and promptly resolved
- It is a requirement that this person will visit key customers to discuss complaints, concerns, make suggestions for proactive maintenance etc.
- Responsible for controlling and maintaining spares stock levels i.e. that stock is available and accounted for
- Ensure that documentation is completed for outgoing stock
- Efficient and accurate picking of spares stock
- Maintain all standard operating procedures to meet deadlines
- Cyclical and quarterly stock takes
- Obsolete and redundant stock return to suppliers as agreed
- Over stocks and ageing stock control
- Manage administration for optimum efficiency
- Financial management
Requirements:
- At least 5 years of Service, Sales and Workshop Management experience is required
- Sales or Workshops Management experience
- Experience as a Technician
- Exposure within a manufacturing environment is essential
Kindly note that if you do not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Mechanical
- electrical
- Management
- Stock Control
- Manufacturing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma