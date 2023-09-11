Senior IT Business Analyst Team Lead

Executive Summary

Remote/Hybrid

This is a senior hire and our client seeks a seasoned BA with demonstrated experience in managing a dynamic team including building BA KPI scorecard for the team

Management Consulting in addition to private sector experience preferred

An appropriate qualification and experience across latest trends and technologies an advantage

Minimum of 10 years experience (minimum 7 of those in IT) and hands on approach (not just delegating)

Experience working across borders with a global group an advantage

Worked with C-Suite execs and numerous stakeholders and have the gravitas and experience to lead an experienced global team and work across diverse stakeholders

Overall Responsibilities of the BA team lead

Leading, mentoring and guiding of the Requirements team (assisting, peer review and line management)

Own the requirements competency / practice (Defining Best practice for BA’s and Process Analysts, key deliverables etc)

Requirements Analysis (participate and frame deliverables et al)

Key job requirements

Guide and mentor the team including standardise and defining Best Practice

Build a knowledge base regarding all business processes and capabilities of the company

Provide business analysis effort estimations, track the status of requirements throughout the project lifecycle, solve functional problem, and identify synergies across the group et al

Manage team performance, including setting up clear objectives, management, together with Project Managers and Business Delivery Directors, the workload of the team members and review individual contributions and performance.

Additional requirements

Lead recruitment ,onboarding activities, and develop a BA induction programme for all new hires

Developing Business Requirements and Process Modelling competency, covering a database of organisational knowledge, skill requirements, project deliverables (processes, and functional requirements), ensuring reusability and sharing of information.

Identify templates required, lead the team to develop templates , rollout to all BA’s, updates etc

Ensure that there is a single source of the truth with respect to where functional designs documents are stored, communication of any changes and implement an Enterprise Architecture suite across the team.

Develop naming conventions and standardised file structures.

Ensure that there is a well-defined end to end process clearly indicating roles, responsibilities, identifying what artifacts (templates) must be used when, best practice timeframes.

Develop a BA KPI scorecard, ensure that all BAs understand their KPIs, and the KPI measurement process.

Desired Skills:

lead

guide

mentor

end to end process

process analysis

KPI management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a global business and are leaders in their field with operations across the globe. They are seeking a seasoned BA (> 7 years in IT) to lead and manage a team of 15-20 dynamic Business and Process Analysts et al across the globe.

Our client is a global business and are leaders in their field with operations across the globe. They are seeking a seasoned BA (> 7 years in IT) to lead and manage a team of 15-20 dynamic Business and Process Analysts et al across the globe.

