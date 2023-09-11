- Red Ember is seeking to hire a Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer to join the BPM team.
- The individual selected will be crucial in converting data into valuable insights for our long-standing clients in the banking and financial sectors.
Activities will include:
- Engaging with clients to understand business requirements
- Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications
- Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL
- Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards, and interactive content
- Optimization of MS SQL queries/views
- Experience with Power BI Premium features
- Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting
- Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities
- Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes
- Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support
- Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing, and data transformation
- Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information
- Experience dealing with client requirements, requests, and feedback
- Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.
Requirements:
Skills and Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Informatics, or related field
- Microsoft Certifications
- A good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial
- 3+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions
- Excellent technical skills
- Excellent problem-solving abilities
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer for a company remotely.