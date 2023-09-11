Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer

Red Ember is seeking to hire a Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer to join the BPM team.

The individual selected will be crucial in converting data into valuable insights for our long-standing clients in the banking and financial sectors.

Activities will include:

Engaging with clients to understand business requirements

Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications

Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL

Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards, and interactive content

Optimization of MS SQL queries/views

Experience with Power BI Premium features

Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting

Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities

Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes

Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support

Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing, and data transformation

Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information

Experience dealing with client requirements, requests, and feedback

Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.

Requirements:

Skills and Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Informatics, or related field

Microsoft Certifications

A good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial

3+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions

Excellent technical skills

Excellent problem-solving abilities

Excellent communication skills

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer for a company remotely.

