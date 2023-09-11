Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 11, 2023

  • Red Ember is seeking to hire a Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer to join the BPM team.
  • The individual selected will be crucial in converting data into valuable insights for our long-standing clients in the banking and financial sectors.

Activities will include:

  • Engaging with clients to understand business requirements
  • Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications
  • Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL
  • Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards, and interactive content
  • Optimization of MS SQL queries/views
  • Experience with Power BI Premium features
  • Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting
  • Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities
  • Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes
  • Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support
  • Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing, and data transformation
  • Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information
  • Experience dealing with client requirements, requests, and feedback
  • Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.

Requirements:

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Informatics, or related field
  • Microsoft Certifications
  • A good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial
  • 3+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions
  • Excellent technical skills
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities
  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Skills
  • Microsoft
  • Problem Solving
  • Communication
  • Reports
  • Dataflows
  • Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer for a company remotely.

