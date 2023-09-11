Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer – Remote Remote

Sep 11, 2023

Role Purpose:
The company is currently seeking anexperienced Power BI Developer Consultant to join the BPM team. The individual selected will be crucial in converting data into valuable insights for our long-standing clients in the banking and financial sectors. We invite qualified candidates to apply.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Informatics or related field
  • Microsoft Certifications
  • Good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial
  • 3+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions
  • Excellent technical skills
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities
  • Excellent communication skills

Responsibilities:

  • Engaging with clients to understand business requirements
  • Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications
  • Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL
  • Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content
  • Optimization of MS SQL queries/views
  • Experience with Power BI Premium features
  • Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting
  • Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities
  • Administration and optimisation of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes
  • Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support
  • Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation
  • Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information
  • Experience dealing with client requirements, requests and feedback
  • Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization

Our client are people who are:

  • Ambitious team players, but can work independently
  • Courageous and passionate
  • Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency
  • Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement
  • Dynamic and progressive in their thinking
  • Ethical and responsible
  • Professional, trustworthy and keen.

Role Purpose:
The company is currently seeking anexperienced Power BI Developer Consultant to join the BPM team. The individual selected will be crucial in converting data into valuable insights for our long-standing clients in the banking and financial sectors. We invite qualified candidates to apply.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Informatics or related field
  • Microsoft Certifications
  • Good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial
  • 3+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions
  • Excellent technical skills
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities
  • Excellent communication skills

Responsibilities:

  • Engaging with clients to understand business requirements
  • Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications
  • Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL
  • Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content
  • Optimization of MS SQL queries/views
  • Experience with Power BI Premium features
  • Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting
  • Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities
  • Administration and optimisation of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes
  • Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support
  • Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation
  • Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information
  • Experience dealing with client requirements, requests and feedback
  • Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization

Our client are people who are:

  • Ambitious team players, but can work independently
  • Courageous and passionate
  • Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency
  • Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement
  • Dynamic and progressive in their thinking
  • Ethical and responsible
  • Professional, trustworthy and keen.

Desired Skills:

  • developing and deploying Power BI solutions
  • Excellent technical skills
  • MS SQL and Power BI data models
  • ETL
  • MS SQL queries/views
  • Power BI Premium features

Learn more/Apply for this position