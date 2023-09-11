Software Engineer – Technology Development Industry – R1.2M – R480K – Gauteng Pretoria

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Java Software Engineer to join their team in Pretoria (Hybrid).
Responsibilities
- Write well-designed, testable code
- Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
- Integrate software components into a fully functional software system
- Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
- Document and maintain software functionality
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
- Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
- Comply with project plans and industry standards
- Well Rounded Developer with 5-8 + years’ solid development experience
- Back-end and Full Stack Development
- Comfortable in a Team Lead Role
- Comfortable with Client Liaison
- Java
- Kotlin
- Spring
- Vue.js
- Angular.js
- React
- Cloud
- Data Migration Experience
- Qualifications:
- IT Degree
- Java Certification – advantageous
- AWS Certification – advantageous
Benefits
- Salary: R480K/yr – [URL Removed] negotiable
- Training and Development
- Family Leave
Desired Skills:
