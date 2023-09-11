Software Engineer – Technology Development Industry – R1.2M – R480K – Gauteng Pretoria

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Java Software Engineer to join their team in Pretoria (Hybrid).

Responsibilities

Write well-designed, testable code

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility

Integrate software components into a fully functional software system

Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures

Document and maintain software functionality

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback

Comply with project plans and industry standards

R??????????????????????

Well Rounded Developer with 5-8 + years’ solid development experience

Back-end and Full Stack Development

Comfortable in a Team Lead Role

Comfortable with Client Liaison

Java

Kotlin

Spring

Vue.js

Angular.js

React

Cloud

Data Migration Experience

Qualifications:

IT Degree

Java Certification – advantageous

AWS Certification – advantageous

Benefits

Salary: R480K/yr – [URL Removed] negotiable

Training and Development

Family Leave

Hire Resolve is a top-tier recruitment firm that focuses on placing skilled professionals in permanent employment.

Hire Resolve focuses on working with senior-level executives and we pride ourselves on delivering excellent service to our candidates and clients.

Apply for this role today, contact Giné Gebhardt [Phone Number Removed];) at Hire Resolve, on LinkedIn, or? [Email Address Removed]

You can also?visit the Hire Resolve website:?[URL Removed]?or email us:?[Email Address Removed].com

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer – Technology Development Industr

Software Engineer – Technology Development Industr

Software Engineer – Technology Development Industr

Learn more/Apply for this position