Software Engineer – Technology Development Industry – R1.2M – R480K

Sep 11, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Java Software Engineer to join their team in Pretoria (Hybrid).

Responsibilities

  • Write well-designed, testable code
  • Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
  • Integrate software components into a fully functional software system
  • Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
  • Document and maintain software functionality
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
  • Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
  • Comply with project plans and industry standards

  • Well Rounded Developer with 5-8 + years’ solid development experience
  • Back-end and Full Stack Development
  • Comfortable in a Team Lead Role
  • Comfortable with Client Liaison
  • Java
  • Kotlin
  • Spring
  • Vue.js
  • Angular.js
  • React
  • Cloud
  • Data Migration Experience
  • Qualifications:
  • IT Degree
  • Java Certification – advantageous
  • AWS Certification – advantageous

Benefits

  • Salary: R480K/yr – [URL Removed] negotiable
  • Training and Development
  • Family Leave

Desired Skills:

