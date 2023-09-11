Software Tester – Western Cape

Looking to work in an environment that offers manual and automation testing then this is the role for you, allowing you to take your skills to the next level.
Be part of a dynamic team while learning and growing your skills together
Job Description:
- Release management
- Software build processes
- Analysis, design, and documentation of software
- User requirement gathering and documentation.
- User acceptance testing
- Agile development methodology/Scrum management techniques
- Database querying and maintenance
- Maintenance of test and development environments
- Web technologies
Requirements:
- Experience in testing complex software systems
- SQL skills
- OS, VM and software skills
- Experience creating and maintaining testing environments
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Analytical and logical problem-solving skills
- Understanding of testing concepts and the role of a QA in Scrum
Perks
- Remote
- Competitive salaries and performance bonuses
- 21 days leave + 1 for each 2 years worked (up to 25 days)
- Group life insurance
- Paid maternity (4 months) and paternity (10 days) leave
- Fast PCs with multiple large screens
- Ad-hoc peer reward system
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to
Desired Skills:
- Manual QA
- SQA
- Automation
- Remote work