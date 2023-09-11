Technical Project manager at renewable energy – solar energy – Gauteng Kyalami

Our client stands at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, championing a greener tomorrow.

Experts in coneptualizing, deploying and overseeing solar energy systems tailored for both residential and commercial clientele.

1 – 5 years’ experience

Electrical qualification advantageous.

Solar Energy experience advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Prior exposure to solar panel deployment.

Comprehensive understanding of solar systems and inverters.

Solar System set-up.

Installation of solar panels, inverters and associated electrical gear on rooftops, ground-based setups and various other infrastructures.

Executive wiring tasks and establish electrical links to integrate solar panels with the grid, ensuring optimal operation.

Technical problem-solving.

Assurance of Quality.

Regulatory Adherence.

Record keeping.

Desired Skills:

technical

project manager

solar energy

Electrical Engineering

Project plan

solar panels

solar panels and inverters

solar energy experience

Installation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Power Generation & Distribution

1 to 2 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Renewable energy sector,

Employer & Job Benefits:

R 30000.00 – R 55000.00 per month depending on experience

Learn more/Apply for this position