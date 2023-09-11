Technical Project manager at renewable energy – solar energy

Sep 11, 2023

Our client stands at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, championing a greener tomorrow.

Experts in coneptualizing, deploying and overseeing solar energy systems tailored for both residential and commercial clientele.

  • 1 – 5 years’ experience

  • Electrical qualification advantageous.

  • Solar Energy experience advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Prior exposure to solar panel deployment.
  • Comprehensive understanding of solar systems and inverters.
  • Solar System set-up.
  • Installation of solar panels, inverters and associated electrical gear on rooftops, ground-based setups and various other infrastructures.
  • Executive wiring tasks and establish electrical links to integrate solar panels with the grid, ensuring optimal operation.
  • Technical problem-solving.
  • Assurance of Quality.
  • Regulatory Adherence.
  • Record keeping.

Desired Skills:

  • technical
  • project manager
  • solar energy
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Project plan
  • solar panels
  • solar panels and inverters
  • solar energy experience
  • Installation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Power Generation & Distribution
  • 1 to 2 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Renewable energy sector,

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R 30000.00 – R 55000.00 per month depending on experience

