Technical Project manager at renewable energy – solar energy

Our client stands at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, championing a greener tomorrow.
Experts in coneptualizing, deploying and overseeing solar energy systems tailored for both residential and commercial clientele.
-
1 – 5 years’ experience
-
Electrical qualification advantageous.
-
Solar Energy experience advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Prior exposure to solar panel deployment.
- Comprehensive understanding of solar systems and inverters.
- Solar System set-up.
- Installation of solar panels, inverters and associated electrical gear on rooftops, ground-based setups and various other infrastructures.
- Executive wiring tasks and establish electrical links to integrate solar panels with the grid, ensuring optimal operation.
- Technical problem-solving.
- Assurance of Quality.
- Regulatory Adherence.
- Record keeping.
Desired Skills:
- technical
- project manager
- solar energy
- Electrical Engineering
- Project plan
- solar panels
- solar panels and inverters
- solar energy experience
- Installation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Power Generation & Distribution
- 1 to 2 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Renewable energy sector,
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R 30000.00 – R 55000.00 per month depending on experience