Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An exciting opportunity exists for a Business Analyst to join our dynamic team.

Qualifications and experience

Tertiary qualification in accounting or finance

Technical background in software development essential

5 – 10 years business analyst experience in financial, banking, insurance, or regulatory industry.

Skills

Logical and efficient, with keen attention to detail

Technically and business acumen

Highly self-motivated and directed

Excellent communication skills

Able to exercise independent judgment and act on it

Ability to manage change effectively and drive innovation

Be strategically focused

experience in information systems in both agile and waterfall methodologies.

Duties And Responsibilities (Include But Are Not Limited To)

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Review of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Create various documents, such as BRD &FRD to clearly articulate project requirements and objectives to support their findings.

Providing leadership, training and coaching.

Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Managing competing resources and priorities.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Stakeholder management

Timeous delivery of projects

Documenting user requirements

Perform User Testing

If you believe you are the right person for the position, please apply for this opportunity on this page by submitting your CV. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Process Modelling

BRD

FDR

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position