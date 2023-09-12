My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Investment) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
- Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users
- Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems
- Contribute to value chain analysis (cross functional process mapping) and linking business strategy to process architecture
- Define process measurements focusing on what metrics to capture and where how to capture them in the process
- Define reporting requirements to produce necessary insight to opportunities or risks to achieving the business strategy
- Ensure alignment of process improvement and Enterprise Architecture frameworks
- Explain technical jargon to non-technical / business teams
- Facilitating group workshops and meetings
- Gather, identify, and document business and process requirements
- Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance Testing)
- Lead in the assessment, design, and articulation of process requirements
- Proactively plan and lead process review and documentation activities
- Produce high quality, actionable reports and insights to stakeholders
- Provide technical input for solution design, workflow streamlining and problem resolution
- Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team
- Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)
- Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation and reporting required
- Work in an agile team within the scrum framework
Experience
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
- Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
- Experience in the Investment industry
- At least 5 years working experience in the Financial Services industry
- Experience in Business Analysis
Competencies
- Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities
- Analytical thinking and problem-solving
- Be resilient
- Big picture thinking
- Client focused
- Collaborates
- Critical Thinking
- Cultivate innovation
- Data Visualization
- Detail orientated
- Drive results
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Excellent documenting and diagramming (BPMN 2.0) skills
- Information gathering
- Microsoft Excel
- Planning, prioritizing, and organizing
- Presentation Skills
- Strong facilitation and negotiation skills
- Structured Query Language (SQL)
- Taking ownership
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
