Business Analyst (Investment)

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Investment) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework

Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users

Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems

Contribute to value chain analysis (cross functional process mapping) and linking business strategy to process architecture

Define process measurements focusing on what metrics to capture and where how to capture them in the process

Define reporting requirements to produce necessary insight to opportunities or risks to achieving the business strategy

Ensure alignment of process improvement and Enterprise Architecture frameworks

Explain technical jargon to non-technical / business teams

Facilitating group workshops and meetings

Gather, identify, and document business and process requirements

Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance Testing)

Lead in the assessment, design, and articulation of process requirements

Proactively plan and lead process review and documentation activities

Produce high quality, actionable reports and insights to stakeholders

Provide technical input for solution design, workflow streamlining and problem resolution

Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team

Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)

Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation and reporting required

Work in an agile team within the scrum framework

Experience

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)

Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)

Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)

Experience in the Investment industry

At least 5 years working experience in the Financial Services industry

Experience in Business Analysis

Competencies

Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities

Analytical thinking and problem-solving

Be resilient

Big picture thinking

Client focused

Collaborates

Critical Thinking

Cultivate innovation

Data Visualization

Detail orientated

Drive results

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Excellent documenting and diagramming (BPMN 2.0) skills

Information gathering

Microsoft Excel

Planning, prioritizing, and organizing

Presentation Skills

Strong facilitation and negotiation skills

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Taking ownership

