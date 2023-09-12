Business Analyst (Investment) – Western Cape Bellville

Sep 12, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Investment) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
  • Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework
  • Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users
  • Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems
  • Contribute to value chain analysis (cross functional process mapping) and linking business strategy to process architecture
  • Define process measurements focusing on what metrics to capture and where how to capture them in the process
  • Define reporting requirements to produce necessary insight to opportunities or risks to achieving the business strategy
  • Ensure alignment of process improvement and Enterprise Architecture frameworks
  • Explain technical jargon to non-technical / business teams
  • Facilitating group workshops and meetings
  • Gather, identify, and document business and process requirements
  • Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance Testing)
  • Lead in the assessment, design, and articulation of process requirements
  • Proactively plan and lead process review and documentation activities
  • Produce high quality, actionable reports and insights to stakeholders
  • Provide technical input for solution design, workflow streamlining and problem resolution
  • Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team
  • Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)
  • Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation and reporting required
  • Work in an agile team within the scrum framework

Experience

  • Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)
  • Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
  • Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
  • Experience in the Investment industry
  • At least 5 years working experience in the Financial Services industry
  • Experience in Business Analysis

Competencies

  • Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities
  • Analytical thinking and problem-solving
  • Be resilient
  • Big picture thinking
  • Client focused
  • Collaborates
  • Critical Thinking
  • Cultivate innovation
  • Data Visualization
  • Detail orientated
  • Drive results
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Excellent documenting and diagramming (BPMN 2.0) skills
  • Information gathering
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Planning, prioritizing, and organizing
  • Presentation Skills
  • Strong facilitation and negotiation skills
  • Structured Query Language (SQL)
  • Taking ownership

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

