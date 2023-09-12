Business Analyst LW1540

- Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed technical and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people, and technical workflow specifications.
- Analyse and understand the end-to-end flow of application teams during their data migration to support architecture. Consider all touchpoints and impacts when analyzing new business requirements or changes to existing ones that need to be translated into technical requirements.
- Identify and promote optimisation, re-use, and standardisation opportunities within Company Platforms
- Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence, and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes.
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations, and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.
Minimum Requirements:
Role-specific knowledge:
- BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering, or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience. 3 years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 years plus total experience required.
- 5+ years in a business/systems analysis role
- Skillful in gathering and analyzing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements.
- Understand the tech stack of the current product to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.
- Experience in developing process flows, data flows, and diagrams to support solutions.
- Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.
- Ability to interface with the business to meet requirements and targets.
- Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders to design current and to-be states.
- Experience in the creation of technical specifications from business requirements suitable for development work
- Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready, and the Definition of Done) criteria.
- Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).
- Experience in developing process flows.
Advantageous
- Project management skills.
- Experience in Agile methodology.
- SQL Language and Database experience
- Good understanding of targets and requirements management process
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- data migration
- agile
- analyst