Main purpose
To take the company to the next level, we need to critically analyse our existing reporting and provide increasing detail to understand identified trends within our sales teams.
To achieve this goal, we’re seeking an impact-orientated Business Intelligence Analyst to join our team and help us drive results.
This role requires the Business Intelligence Analyst to gather, understand, analyse, evaluate, and document Data related requirements and then translate these requirements into technical and business solutions that adhere to best practices.
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for analysing sales data, action various comparisons and create reports
- Provide and execute sales operations activities
- Provide recommendations on sales operations structuring and alignment to sales process optimization
- Understand, analyze, evaluate, and document data-related requirements from business users
- Functional design of data-related solutions (Data Warehouse, Reports, Tabular Models, etc.)
- Pro-actively generate and implement process improvements
- Documenting and refining technical requirements
- Data modeling requirements
- Source to target mappings and documentation
- Data and reporting dictionaries
- Process documentation
- Risk assessment
- Testing of existing and new data and development
- Project management of data team projects
- Management of the ticketing system
- Day to day communication with stakeholders
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management, and a minimum of 3-5 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience is required.
- In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience.
Minimum Requirements:
- Experienced Professional with 3-5 years’ work experience
- Must be able to do data analytics, not technical necessarily but must have aptitude for looking for patterns etc.
OR
- At least 5 years’ experience in compliance
- Must be analytical
Skills and Attributes:
- Working within an agile environment
- Logical and dependable
- Detail orientated
- Proactive – capable of identifying, embracing, and initiating change
- Ability to create and improve business processes
- Able to work under pressure
- Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex data challenges
- Persistent and accountable
- Able to meet deadlines
- The ability to balance technical and business interests in a fast moving, driven culture
- Fluent in relational database concepts and dimensional modelling for analytical decision support
- Good communication skills
- Strong organization skills
- Willing to delegate and take responsibility
- Project management
- Must understand the importance of accuracy of reporting and information reported
Kindly note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Business Intelligence
- Risk Assessment
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years