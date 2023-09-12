C# Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a company who collaborates with top-tier local experts in the fields of computer science and data analytics to drive the success of their business during the era of the fourth industrial revolution. Their primary objective is to unearth the inherent value within financial, medical, and customer data and subsequently create software solutions that unlock this value within a specific market. Currently, they are seeking a C# Developer to join their team. In this role, you will actively contribute to the development and implementation of software applications and systems. You’ll work under the guidance of their Technical Director and seasoned developers, while also having the autonomy to function independently when necessary. Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .NET 5, Desktop development, and optional experience with Xamarin would be advantageous for this position.

DUTIES:

Assist in the development and implementation of software applications or systems, under the guidance of technical director and senior developers, functioning independently as needed.

Collaborate with team members to understand project requirements and contribute to the design and architecture of software solutions, bringing experience and common sense into project designs.

Write code according to coding standards and best practices, ensuring it is efficient, scalable, and maintainable. Guide junior developers and interns accordingly.

Conduct unit testing and participate in code reviews to identify and fix defects or areas for improvement.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, such as project managers, business analysts, and quality assurance testers, to ensure the successful delivery of software projects.

Assist in the troubleshooting and debugging of software applications to resolve issues and optimize performance.

Stay up to date with emerging technologies, programming languages, and industry trends, and apply that knowledge to improve software development practices.

Contribute to documentation efforts, including technical specifications, user manuals, and system diagrams.

Participate in team meetings and provide regular status updates on assigned tasks and projects.

Adhere to software development processes, coding standards, and security guidelines.

Collaborate with senior developers and team leads to develop technical solutions and resolve technical challenges. Continuously enhance technical skills through self-learning, training, and professional development opportunities.

REQUIREMENTS:

C#

ASP.NET Core

.NET 5 Desktop development

Xamarin (optional)

JAVASCRIPT

Vanilla

Vue.JS

React.JS

STYLING

HTML

CSS

Database And Storage

SQL

MongoDB

Redis

S3

PYTHON (beneficial)

Machine Learning

TensorFlow

PyTorch

Data Visualization

Matplotlib

Seaborn

Flask and Fast API

Other Skills (Beneficial)

Basic AWS and Azure management

DevOps pipeline / ticketing

Swift iOS

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

