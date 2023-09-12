CHI selects NEC XON as its cybersecurity partner

Nigeria’s CHI has engaged in a strategic cybersecurity partnership with NEC XON to bolster its cybersecurity abilities, ensuring enhanced and proactive protection against evolving cyber threats.

Arthur Benting, CHI’s technical director, emphasises the significance of being prepared and resilient in the face of cyber threats. He raises essential questions that organisations should ask themselves about their readiness for a cyber compromise and the quality of their cybersecurity partners. “How often do you practise for a potential threat?” he asks, “and do you have the right partner?”

Grant Ferreira, NEC XON security solutions engineer architect, Benting’s inclusive approach.

Since his recent appointment, Benting conducted an investigation that revealed areas where CHI’s security infrastructure could be strengthened. This prompted the approach to NEC XON, which helped to assess the situation.

During this period of transition, CHI had to address a few opportunities to beef up the legacy security architecture, especially with respect to applications.

Two factors played a vital role in CHI’s improvement of the environment. First, the swift supply and deployment of an upgraded firewall system, facilitated by NEC XON. Second, close teaming between CHI, NEC XON and KPMG, who worked hand in hand to ensure an improved security fabric could be designed, configured and successfully implemented.

KPMG was appointed by CHI’s parent company, Coca-Cola Atlanta, to facilitate CHI’s network redesign project.

The collaboration led to the deprovisioning of older security infrastructure and the implementation of new Fortigate firewalls. This upgrade not only enhances CHI Limited’s security configuration but also positions the organisation for its digitalisation journey over the next five years.

Ferreira notes that, prior to this partnership, CHI had a complex array of firewalls, which hindered effective security management. The transition to a simpler, consolidated system reduced complexity and minimised CHI’s external footprint, thereby strengthening its overall security posture.

Benting emphasises the importance of investing in cybersecurity. He highlights the importance of choosing the right partners – with a strong regional presence and reputation. “NEC XON is a vital component of CHI’s cybersecurity strategy and played a key role in identifying risks and potential entry points during the assessment phase,” he explains.

Ferreira adds that effective enterprise cybersecurity goes beyond deploying technology and requires ongoing collaboration and best practice sharing.

The partnership with NEC XON has enabled CHI to accelerate its business growth while maintaining a strong focus on cybersecurity.