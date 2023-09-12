Data Analysis at Exclusively Remote – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are seeking a talented and detail-oriented Data Analyst with expertise in Excel and Power BI to join our dynamic team. As a Data Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in extracting, analyzing, and visualizing data to provide actionable insights that drive informed decision-making across our organization.

Key Responsibilities:

Collect, clean, and preprocess data from various sources, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.

Utilize advanced Excel functions, including pivot tables, formulas, and macros, to conduct in-depth data analysis and generate meaningful reports.

Develop visually compelling and interactive dashboards in Power BI to effectively communicate data insights to stakeholders.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business objectives and tailor data analyses to address specific needs.

Maintain and optimize data models in Power BI for maximum performance and efficiency.

Conduct statistical analyses to identify trends, correlations, and anomalies within datasets.

Stay updated on industry best practices and emerging trends in data analysis and visualization.

Provide recommendations for process improvements and data-driven strategies based on analytical findings.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g., Data Science, Statistics, Business Analytics).

Proficiency in Excel, including pivot tables, complex formulas, and data manipulation techniques.

Strong expertise in Power BI for data visualization and dashboard creation.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to present complex data findings in a clear and understandable manner.

Experience working with large datasets and conducting statistical analyses is a plus.

Proven ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.

If you are a data-driven professional with a passion for turning data into actionable insights and have a strong command of Excel and Power BI, we encourage you to apply. Join our team and contribute to our mission of leveraging data to make informed decisions that drive our business forward.

Working hours 3pm to 11pm

Desired Skills:

Excel

power pivot

power BI

Data analytics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

