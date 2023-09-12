Our client based in Cape Town is looking for a dynamic Data Analyst to join their team!
As a Data Analyst you will be responsible for :
Processing and analyzing data to provide actionable insights
Support data-driven decision-making within the business.
Requirements:
3-6 years’ experience
Analytical and Quantitative Skills
Commercial Effectiveness
Detail-orientated
Teamwork and leadership
Skills:
Information Technology
Software
SQL
Desired Skills:
- Finance
- SQL
- Software
- Information Technology
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client offers prospective employees the opportunity to embark on an adventurous journey, solving challenging problems in Africa’s frontier markets while traveling to new places and shaping the future.
Join a remarkable team that encourages personal and professional growth beyond conventional expectations.
Contribute to a purpose-driven mission that strives to make a meaningful impact on the continent while enjoying the freedom to work in your own way