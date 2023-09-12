Data Analyst

Sep 12, 2023

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for a dynamic Data Analyst to join their team!
As a Data Analyst you will be responsible for :
Processing and analyzing data to provide actionable insights
 Support data-driven decision-making within the business.

Requirements:
3-6 years’ experience
Analytical and Quantitative Skills
Commercial Effectiveness
Detail-orientated
Teamwork and leadership

Skills:
Information Technology
Software
SQL

Desired Skills:

  • Finance
  • SQL
  • Software
  • Information Technology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client offers prospective employees the opportunity to embark on an adventurous journey, solving challenging problems in Africa’s frontier markets while traveling to new places and shaping the future.
Join a remarkable team that encourages personal and professional growth beyond conventional expectations.
Contribute to a purpose-driven mission that strives to make a meaningful impact on the continent while enjoying the freedom to work in your own way

Learn more/Apply for this position