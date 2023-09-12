Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for a dynamic Data Analyst to join their team!

As a Data Analyst you will be responsible for :

Processing and analyzing data to provide actionable insights

Support data-driven decision-making within the business.

Requirements:

3-6 years’ experience

Analytical and Quantitative Skills

Commercial Effectiveness

Detail-orientated

Teamwork and leadership

Skills:

Information Technology

Software

SQL

Desired Skills:

Finance

SQL

Software

Information Technology

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client offers prospective employees the opportunity to embark on an adventurous journey, solving challenging problems in Africa’s frontier markets while traveling to new places and shaping the future.

Join a remarkable team that encourages personal and professional growth beyond conventional expectations.

Contribute to a purpose-driven mission that strives to make a meaningful impact on the continent while enjoying the freedom to work in your own way

Learn more/Apply for this position